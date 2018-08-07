Buy Alkyl Amines Chemicals; target of Rs 766: KR Choksey

KR Choksey's research report on Alkyl Amines Chemicals

The company reported top line for Q1FY19 at INR 1781 mn as against INR 1474 mn for Q1FY19 and INR 1741 mn for Q4FY18; increasing by 20.8% YoY and 2.3% QoQ. EBIDTA during the quarter came in at INR 369 mn which was up by 54.3% YoY and down by 8.5% QoQ. OPM stood at 20.7% impacted by changes in inventory and was broadly in line with our estimates of 20.8%. Further, the bottom line stood at INR 177 mn growing by 40% on YoY basis while taking a hit of 24% on sequential basis mainly on account of higher interest costs and higher income taxes. Accordingly, NPM came in at 10% (+136 bps YoY; -347 bps QoQ).

Outlook

We maintain our “BUY” rating on the stock and value the company at a two year forward P/E of 15x thereby arriving at a target price of INR 766/share resulting in an upside of 16% from the CMP of INR 661.

