Buy Alkem Labs; target of Rs 2445: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities's research report on Alkem Labs

The fourth quarter is seasonally weak for ALKEM, and 4QFY18 was no different. The top-line grew 21% YoY but declined 13%QoQ to Rs 15.1bn. EBITDA margin at 7.5% and PAT at Rs 745mn missed our estimates by ~440bps and 46% respectively. R&D spend during the quarter was significant (7.4% of sales vs 6.7% expected), with 11 ANDAs filed in 4QFY18. There was also MTM loss of Rs 283mn included in other expenses for real estate investments.

Outlook

While we have lowered our estimates for FY19E to factor in these changes, we believe that the long-term story for ALKEM remains on-track and investors should consider any dip in the stock price as an opportunity to add. Maintain BUY with a revised TP of Rs 2,445 (24x FY20E EPS).

