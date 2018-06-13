App
Last Updated : Jun 13, 2018 03:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Alkem Labs; target of Rs 2445: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on Alkem Labs has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2445 in its research report dated May 31, 2018.

HDFC Securities's research report on Alkem Labs


The  fourth  quarter  is  seasonally  weak  for  ALKEM,  and  4QFY18 was no different.  The  top-line  grew  21%  YoY but declined 13%QoQ to Rs 15.1bn. EBITDA  margin  at 7.5% and PAT at Rs 745mn missed our estimates by ~440bps and 46% respectively. R&D spend during the quarter was significant (7.4% of sales  vs 6.7% expected), with 11 ANDAs filed in 4QFY18. There was also MTM loss  of  Rs  283mn included in other expenses for real estate investments.


Outlook


While we have lowered our estimates for FY19E  to  factor in these changes, we believe that the long-term story for ALKEM  remains  on-track and investors should consider any dip in the stock price  as an opportunity to add. Maintain BUY with a revised TP of Rs 2,445 (24x FY20E EPS).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jun 13, 2018 03:06 pm

tags #Alkem Labs #Buy #HDFC Securities #Recommendations

