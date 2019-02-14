Present
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Feb 14, 2019 02:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Alkem Labs; target of Rs 2340: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on Alkem Labs has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2340 in its research report dated February 09, 2019.

HDFC Securities' research report on Alkem Labs


Alkem’s 3QFY19 performance was in line with our expectations. A softer acute season led to a 1% fall in the domestic business, while the 44% jump in the US helped in maintaining 10% plus YoY top line growth. Poor business mix (lower India sales) and increased raw material cost led to a ~680bps drop in gross margin. As a result, EBITDA margin shrunk 450bps YoY and EBITDA declined 13% to Rs 3.1bn. Reported PAT at Rs 2.1bn was up 14% YoY owing to higher taxes in 3QFY18.


Outlook


Maintain BUY with a revised TP of Rs 2,340 (22x Dec-20E EPS).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Feb 14, 2019 02:10 pm

tags #Alkem Labs #Buy #HDFC Securities #Recommendations

