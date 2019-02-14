Buy Alkem Labs; target of Rs 2340: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities' research report on Alkem Labs

Alkem’s 3QFY19 performance was in line with our expectations. A softer acute season led to a 1% fall in the domestic business, while the 44% jump in the US helped in maintaining 10% plus YoY top line growth. Poor business mix (lower India sales) and increased raw material cost led to a ~680bps drop in gross margin. As a result, EBITDA margin shrunk 450bps YoY and EBITDA declined 13% to Rs 3.1bn. Reported PAT at Rs 2.1bn was up 14% YoY owing to higher taxes in 3QFY18.

Outlook

Maintain BUY with a revised TP of Rs 2,340 (22x Dec-20E EPS).

