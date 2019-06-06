Buy Alkem Labs; target of Rs 2250: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on Alkem Labs has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2250 in its research report dated May 31, 2019.
HDFC Securities' research report on Alkem Labs
Despite facing several challenges, ALKEM has ended the year with 14/15/12% revenue/EBITDA/PAT growth, aided by US ramp up. The 4Q numbers surprised positively with 9% beat on the top line which grew 23% YoY. India performance (+27% YoY) was noticeable. 4Q is a seasonally weak quarter for India business due to 85% exposure to acute therapies. Still, the revenues were only down 2% QoQ to Rs 12.2bn and up 27% YoY. The change in distribution policy in 1QFY19 and higher traction in key therapies like anti-infectives and gastro were the major drivers. On a soft base of FY19, we expect ALKEM to report 13% revenue CAGR over FY19-21E. Despite having the highest acute exposure, it has consistently outperformed the IPM growth rate. We expect this growth leadership to continue in FY20-21E. At US$ 69mn, US grew 9% YoY. The ramp up in existing products and sales from new products like gWelchol aided the growth in 4Q. Surprisingly,
we did not see a significant impact of incremental competition in Mycophenolate (15% of US sales). EBITDA at Rs 2.4bn, up 107% YoY was boosted by higher India sales. EBITDA margin at 12.7% was up 516/-352bps YoY/QoQ. The margin was inline despite higher R&D at 7.5% of sales. On a favorable base, PAT grew 157% YoY.
Outlook
We maintain BUY on ALKEM following a big beat to our estimates. Our target price is at Rs 2,250 (22x FY21E EPS).
