Buy Alkem Laboratories; target of Rs 3500: ICICI Securities

ICICI Securities research report on Alkem Laboratories

Alkem Laboratories (Alkem) reported Q1FY21 performance significantly above our estimates on profitability front with beat of 2/85/112% on revenue/EBITDA/PAT front. Revenue growth was heathy at 8.3% YoY to Rs20.0bn (I-Sec: Rs19.6bn) driven by 38.3% increase in US sales. India business contributed ~58% to the revenues and we believe it would be the key value driver for Alkem, though India sales were down 5.5% in Q1FY21 impacted by lockdown. EBITDA margin improved 1,230bps YoY to 26.6% largely driven by impressive cost control with 930bps decline in S,G&A expenses.

Outlook

We remain positive on the long-term outlook given sustainable growth in the domestic market and continued scale-up in US generic business, though near term outlook remains uncertain considering its large acute portfolio. Reiterate BUY.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management.