Buy Alkem Laboratories; target of Rs 3290: Dolat Capital Market

Dolat Capital Market's research report on Alkem Laboratories

Alkem reported an in-line 2Q driven by exports and speedy recovery in India. Despite an acute heavy portfolio, India formulations were flattish YoY, up 35% QoQ exhibiting a sharp recovery aided by double digit growth in trade generics. US ($84mn) was strong with 12% CC growth backed by new launches and market share gains. As marketing and promotional activities resume slowly in India (~70%), EBITDA margins came 120bps lower sequentially at 25.4%. However, with promotional activities resuming normalcy we expect 2H to report margins of 15-16%, slightly better than historical average as digital marketing gains traction. Management commentary remained upbeat on the growth trajectory in the US as profitability improves with an aspirational RoCE target of 15%. On the biosimilar front, company plans to launch 2 peptides and 1 Mab in 4Q, moving up the value chain. Besides, the established brands in India continue to do well ably supported by Gx and chronic segment.

Outlook

We introduce FY23 numbers and pencil in 11% revenue CAGR and 14% PAT CAGR over FY21-23E. At CMP, the stock trades at 21.6x/18.7x FY22/23E earnings. We upgrade to BUY with a price target of Rs3,290 (22x FY23E).

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.