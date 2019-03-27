Buy Alkem Laboratories; target of Rs 2170: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on Alkem Laboratories

The price correction of the past six months provides a good buying opportunity in Alkem Labs (ALKEM), in our view. With compliance in place and ANDA filings/approvals proceeding at a healthy rate, we expect ALKEM to post revenue CAGR of 16% over FY19-21E and improve profitability from US generics. We believe its domestic formulation (DF) segment is in a good position to deliver 14% CAGR over FY19-21E due to (a) higher number of MRs focusing on chronic therapies, (b) adjustment of few products’ base business for the FDC ban, and (c) the ongoing momentum in trade generics. We reduce ALKEM’s P/E multiple from 24x to 22x (12M forward basis) to factor in US generics’ headwinds and the gradual growth downtrend in the DF industry growth. Accordingly, we arrive at PT of INR2,170. Alkem’s 9MFY19 performance was subdued (3% YoY decline in earnings) due to the course correction and weak season in the DF business.

Outlook

However, we remain positive on ALKEM due to its superior execution in domestic and US generics, thereby driving 23% earnings CAGR over FY19-21E. Re-iterate BUY.

