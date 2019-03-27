App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Mar 27, 2019 04:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Alkem Laboratories; target of Rs 2170: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Alkem Laboratories has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2170 in its research report dated March 26, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Motilal Oswal's research report on Alkem Laboratories


The price correction of the past six months provides a good buying opportunity in Alkem Labs (ALKEM), in our view. With compliance in place and ANDA filings/approvals proceeding at a healthy rate, we expect ALKEM to post revenue CAGR of 16% over FY19-21E and improve profitability from US generics. We believe its domestic formulation (DF) segment is in a good position to deliver 14% CAGR over FY19-21E due to (a) higher number of MRs focusing on chronic therapies, (b) adjustment of few products’ base business for the FDC ban, and (c) the ongoing momentum in trade generics. We reduce ALKEM’s P/E multiple from 24x to 22x (12M forward basis) to factor in US generics’ headwinds and the gradual growth downtrend in the DF industry growth. Accordingly, we arrive at PT of INR2,170. Alkem’s 9MFY19 performance was subdued (3% YoY decline in earnings) due to the course correction and weak season in the DF business.


Outlook


However, we remain positive on ALKEM due to its superior execution in domestic and US generics, thereby driving 23% earnings CAGR over FY19-21E. Re-iterate BUY.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Mar 27, 2019 04:08 pm

tags #Alkem Laboratories #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Printing Business Sees Surge as Poll Fever G ...

After Sigh of Relief, Twitter Finds 'Space' for Comedy in Mission Shak ...

Land Rover Discovery Sport HSE Diesel Review: All the SUV You Need?

Why India’s Space Leap With ‘Mission Shakti’ is Not PM Modi’s ...

After Mission Shakti, Take A Look at the A-SAT Capabilities of US, Rus ...

Archer Will Get to Audition For World Cup Against Pakistan: Morgan

Asus Releases Fix For Recent ShadowHammer Malware Attack

Limitless Drama and Publicity Mongering by PM Modi: Mamata Banerjee on ...

Urmila Matondkar Joins Congress After Meeting Rahul Gandhi, May be Mum ...

General Elections 2019: BJP, Sena pin hopes on Maratha quota, Modi's p ...

Actress Urmila Matondkar joins Congress

Raghuram Rajan bats for second generation of reforms, says budget proc ...

GST on real estate: A slightly higher rate with input tax credit could ...

Tipu Sultan's silver-mounted gun fetches 60,000 pounds at UK auction

Closing Bell: Sensex ends lower in volatile trade, Nifty below 11,450 ...

Expect a robust demand for gold in 2019, says World Gold Council

No need to wait for correction to buy; have Nifty target of 12,222, sa ...

Money will chase emerging markets & India in particular, says ICICI Ba ...

Stray cattle menace Part 3: With cattle trade seized up, will the 'cow ...

Deal or no deal? British MPs prepare to vote on Brexit options as Ther ...

'I felt like a 16-year-old,' swimming ace Michael Phelps recounts his ...

Parenting in the age of PUBG: How gaming addiction affects children, a ...

LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi denied Lok Sabha tickets as BJP igno ...

Jet Airways' new investor needs to bring Rs 4,500 cr capital, says SBI ...

Assam’s rhino habitats are being overtaken by invasive plant species ...

Delhi’s Lodhi Colony turns into an art district as 30 artists paint ...

Alia Bhatt, Salman Khan's pairing in Inshallah shows Bollywood doesn't ...

IPL 2019: Ziva Dhoni was the perfect cheerleader for papa MS Dhoni, wa ...

Justin Bieber slams a troll talking about his wife Hailey Baldwin, als ...

PM Narendra Modi announces India's ASAT capabilities but his biopic ha ...

Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman shuns sick leave to be with his me ...

News18 Reel Movie Awards 2019: Alia Bhatt, Sriram Raghavan are looking ...

Hema Malini declares assets worth Rs 101 crore ahead of Lok Sabha elec ...

Avengers: Endgame new posters reveal the survivors of Thanos' snap

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas amp up their Miami holiday, groove to T ...

Ram Charan will have a professionally ‘HIT’ year ahead, predicts g ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.