Last Updated : Nov 10, 2020 12:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Alkem Laboraties; target of Rs 3570: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Alkem Laboraties recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 3570 in its research report dated November 07, 2020.

Motilal Oswal 's research report on Alkem Laboraties


Alkem Lab (ALKEM) delivered better-than-expected 2QFY21 performance led by domestic formulations (DF) and lower opex. The US generics segment has been largely steady due to less launches in 2QFY21. The company remains vigilant of sales outlook and has subsequently calibrated operational cost, particularly in the DF segment. We have tweaked our EPS estimates for FY21/FY22E to factor in continued benefit of lower operating cost in FY21 and higher tax rate for FY22E. We continue to value ALKEM at 23x 12M forward earnings to arrive at price target of INR3,570. We remain positive on outperformance of ALKEM in DF, led by recovery in Acute segment and continued momentum in Chronic and trade generics segment. The healthy ANDA pipeline for the US market along with strong regulatory track record should drive revenues and profitability in this market. Maintain Buy.



Outlook


We value ALKEM on 23x 12M forward earnings to arrive at our price target of INR3,570. Maintain Buy.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Nov 10, 2020 12:10 pm

tags #Alkem Laboraties #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations

