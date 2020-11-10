Buy Alkem Laboraties; target of Rs 3570: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal 's research report on Alkem Laboraties

Alkem Lab (ALKEM) delivered better-than-expected 2QFY21 performance led by domestic formulations (DF) and lower opex. The US generics segment has been largely steady due to less launches in 2QFY21. The company remains vigilant of sales outlook and has subsequently calibrated operational cost, particularly in the DF segment. We have tweaked our EPS estimates for FY21/FY22E to factor in continued benefit of lower operating cost in FY21 and higher tax rate for FY22E. We continue to value ALKEM at 23x 12M forward earnings to arrive at price target of INR3,570. We remain positive on outperformance of ALKEM in DF, led by recovery in Acute segment and continued momentum in Chronic and trade generics segment. The healthy ANDA pipeline for the US market along with strong regulatory track record should drive revenues and profitability in this market. Maintain Buy.

Outlook

We value ALKEM on 23x 12M forward earnings to arrive at our price target of INR3,570. Maintain Buy.

