English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Alicon Castalloy; target of Rs 895: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Alicon Castalloy has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 895 in its research report dated May 18, 2023.

    Broker Research
    May 20, 2023 / 10:49 AM IST
    Buy

    Buy

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Sharekhan's research report on Alicon Castalloy

    The current order book position stands at Rs. 7,800 crore and management targets revenue of Rs. 2,000 crore by FY2026. Management is strategically focusing on improvement in the product mix via rising revenue from the PV and CV space. The stock trades at a P/E multiple of 11.4x and EV/EBITDA multiple of 6.0x its FY2025E.


    Outlook

    We maintain our Buy rating on Alicon Castalloy Limited (Alicon) with a target price of Rs. 895 on healthy revenue visibility due to robust order book, expectation of improvement in operating margin led by better product mix and focus on EV projects.

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Alicon Castalloy- 19 -05 - 2023 - khan

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Broker Research
    Tags: #Alicon Castalloy #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan
    first published: May 20, 2023 10:49 am