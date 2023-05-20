Buy Alicon Castalloy; target of Rs 895: Sharekhan

Buy

Sharekhan's research report on Alicon Castalloy

The current order book position stands at Rs. 7,800 crore and management targets revenue of Rs. 2,000 crore by FY2026. Management is strategically focusing on improvement in the product mix via rising revenue from the PV and CV space. The stock trades at a P/E multiple of 11.4x and EV/EBITDA multiple of 6.0x its FY2025E.



Outlook

We maintain our Buy rating on Alicon Castalloy Limited (Alicon) with a target price of Rs. 895 on healthy revenue visibility due to robust order book, expectation of improvement in operating margin led by better product mix and focus on EV projects.

