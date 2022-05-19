Buy Alicon Castalloy: target of Rs 847: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Alicon Castalloy

Alicon’s Q2FY2022 results were ahead of expectations, with revenue, EBITDA, and PAT exceeding estimates by 8.4%, 11.5%, and 13.9%, respectively. We remain positive on the company’s growth prospects, robust order book, multi-year order wins, increased share of high-margin machined components, and higher share of e-mobility business. The stock trades attractively at P/E multiple of 9.5x and EV/EBITDA multiple of 4.4x its FY2024E estimates.



Outlook

We maintain our Buy rating on Alicon Castalloy Limited (Alicon) with a revised PT of Rs. 847, factoring long-term revenue visibility, given its robust strong order book.

