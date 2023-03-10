English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event: Decnoch - Conference On Noiseless Charts & Options Strategies. Exclusively for PRO! 
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Alicon Castalloy; target of Rs 1159: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Alicon Castalloy has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1159 in its research report dated February 13, 2023.

    Broker Research
    March 10, 2023 / 04:31 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Sharekhan's research report on Alicon Castalloy

    Backed by its diversified business portfolio, the company aims to outperform the domestic automobile industry growth. Despite macro headwinds, the management has shared optimistic outlook for export revenue for FY24E backed by order inflow visibility. The management is looking for a gradual improvement in EBITDA margin and targets EBITDA margin at 14-15% level in next 3-4 years, as new orders is expected to deliver better EBITDA margin.


    Outlook

    We maintain our Buy rating on Alicon Castalloy Limited (Alicon) with an unchanged PT of Rs. 1,159, led by strong order book and margin expansion plans. The stock trades at a P/E multiple of 10.1x and EV/ EBITDA multiple of 4.5x its FY25 E estimates.

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Related stories

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Alicon Castalloy - 10 -03 - 2023 - khan

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Alicon Castalloy #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan
    first published: Mar 10, 2023 04:31 pm