Buy Alicon Castalloy: target of Rs 1056: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Alicon Castalloy

Alicon’s Q2FY2022 results were below expectations, marred by lower sales and higher-than-expected contraction in EBITDA margin. We have maintained our earnings estimates to build in the company’s multi-year order wins and increased share of high-margin machined components going forward.. The stock trades attractively at P/E multiple of 11.4x and EV/EBITDA multiple of 5.9x its FY2023E estimates.

Outlook

We maintain our Buy rating on Alicon Castalloy Limited (Alicon) with an unchanged PT of Rs. 1,056, factoring long-term revenue visibility, given its robust strong order book.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

