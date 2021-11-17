MARKET NEWS

Buy Alembic Pharma; target of Rs 790: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Alembic Pharma recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 790 in its research report dated November 11, 2021.

November 17, 2021 / 03:07 PM IST
 
 
ICICI Direct's research report on Alembic Pharma


Alembic Pharma operates in international generics (US:27% & ExUS:15% in H1FY22), domestic branded (37% in H1FY22) and API (20% in H1FY22). Domestic business has 1.5% of market share of IPM with three brands in the top 100. Going ahead, emphasis is on specialty segment with 94% of new launches being specialty products • The company has invested ~ Rs 1800 crore in recent years in facilities geared mainly towards US formulations. As of Q2FY22, it has filed 214 ANDA and has 150 approvals with 98 launches in the US.


Outlook


We value Alembic at Rs 790 i.e. 20x P/E on FY23E EPS.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

