Buy Alembic Pharma; target of Rs 704: KR Choksey

KR Choksey's research report on Alembic Pharma

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ALPM)’s consolidated revenue declined by 0.6% YoY/6.8% QoQ to INR 14,065mn. Net Sales for FY23 stood at INR 56,526 Mn. The EBITDA has seen a growth of 32.6% YoY, but declined 14.6% sequentially to INR 2,123mn, which translated into improvement in margins by 380 bps YoY to 15.1% and reduced by 140 bps on a QoQ basis. Alembic Pharma has reported a PAT of INR 1,527mn which grew by 25.1% on a QoQ basis. PAT margins stood at 10.8%. The EPS for Q4FY23 has improved to INR 7.7 from INR 6.2 in the previous quarter. The company received 7 ANDA approvals and filed 4 ANDA during the quarter.



Outlook

The company’s shares are currently trading at 18.9x/15.7x its FY24E/FY25E revised EPS of INR 29.2/35.2 respectively. Applying a target P/E multiple of 20.0x on FY25E EPS of INR 35.2, we arrive at a target price of INR 704/share, which gives a potential upside of 27.1% from the CMP. Accordingly, we maintain a ‘BUY’ rating on the shares of Alembic Pharma.

