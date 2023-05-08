English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Alembic Pharma; target of Rs 704: KR Choksey

    KR Choksey is bullish on Alembic Pharma has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 704 in its research report dated May 06, 2023.

    Broker Research
    May 08, 2023 / 02:37 PM IST
    Buy

    Buy

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    KR Choksey's research report on Alembic Pharma

    Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ALPM)’s consolidated revenue declined by 0.6% YoY/6.8% QoQ to INR 14,065mn. Net Sales for FY23 stood at INR 56,526 Mn. The EBITDA has seen a growth of 32.6% YoY, but declined 14.6% sequentially to INR 2,123mn, which translated into improvement in margins by 380 bps YoY to 15.1% and reduced by 140 bps on a QoQ basis. Alembic Pharma has reported a PAT of INR 1,527mn which grew by 25.1% on a QoQ basis. PAT margins stood at 10.8%. The EPS for Q4FY23 has improved to INR 7.7 from INR 6.2 in the previous quarter. The company received 7 ANDA approvals and filed 4 ANDA during the quarter.


    Outlook

    The company’s shares are currently trading at 18.9x/15.7x its FY24E/FY25E revised EPS of INR 29.2/35.2 respectively. Applying a target P/E multiple of 20.0x on FY25E EPS of INR 35.2, we arrive at a target price of INR 704/share, which gives a potential upside of 27.1% from the CMP. Accordingly, we maintain a ‘BUY’ rating on the shares of Alembic Pharma.

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Related stories

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Alembic Pharmaceuticals - 07 -05 - 2023 - kr

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Broker Research
    Tags: #Alembic Pharma #Buy #KR Choksey #Recommendations
    first published: May 8, 2023 02:37 pm