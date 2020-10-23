172@29@17@240!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-alembic-pharma-target-of-rs-1180-yes-securities-2-6004761.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 23, 2020 03:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Alembic Pharma; target of Rs 1180: YES Securities

YES Securities is bullish on Alembic Pharma has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1180 in its research report dated October 22, 2020.

YES Securities' research report on Alembic Pharma


A solid performance and an unprecedented EPS guidance indicates a high confidence on visibility of sustaining sartans in FY21. We bump up FY21 EPS (on back of sartans present in H2 vs earlier assumption of gradual ebb) as would the street though FY22 estimates see only a marginally uptick to Rs48 (from Rs47 earlier).


Outlook


Alembic stays our top BUY with unchanged TP Rs1,180. Upside risks exist to FY22 estimates if sartans continue to surprise next fiscal.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Oct 23, 2020 03:35 pm

tags #Alembic Pharma #Buy #Recommendations #Yes Securities

