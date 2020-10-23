Buy Alembic Pharma; target of Rs 1180: YES Securities

YES Securities' research report on Alembic Pharma

A solid performance and an unprecedented EPS guidance indicates a high confidence on visibility of sustaining sartans in FY21. We bump up FY21 EPS (on back of sartans present in H2 vs earlier assumption of gradual ebb) as would the street though FY22 estimates see only a marginally uptick to Rs48 (from Rs47 earlier).

Outlook

Alembic stays our top BUY with unchanged TP Rs1,180. Upside risks exist to FY22 estimates if sartans continue to surprise next fiscal.

