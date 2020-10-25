172@29@17@247!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-alembic-pharma-target-of-rs-1170-icici-direct-6005411.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 25, 2020 12:05 PM IST

Buy Alembic Pharma; target of Rs 1170: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Alembic Pharma recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1170 in its research report dated October 23, 2020.

ICICI Direct's research report on Alembic Pharma


Q2 revenues were in line with I-direct estimates whereas profitability was better than expected. Revenues grew 17.4% YoY to Rs 1457 crore led by strong growth in RoW and API segments, which grew 84.1% and 28.9% to Rs 197 crore and Rs 263 crore, respectively. Additionally, US formulations grew 8% to Rs 582 crore whereas domestic formulations grew 6.1% to Rs 415 crore. EBITDA margins improved 259 bps YoY to 30.4% due to better gross margins and lower other expenditure amid lower promotional, travelling and R&D costs. Subsequently, EBITDA grew 28.3% YoY to Rs 443 crore. PAT grew 35.4% YoY to Rs 333 crore due to a strong operational performance.


Outlook


We maintain BUY rating and arrive at a target price of Rs 1170 based on 20x FY23E EPS of Rs 58.5.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Oct 25, 2020 12:05 pm

#Alembic Pharma #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations

