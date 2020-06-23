App
Last Updated : Jun 23, 2020 06:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Alembic Pharma; target of Rs 1100: YES Securities

YES Securities is bullish on Alembic Pharma has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1100 in its research report dated June 15, 2020.

YES Securities' research report on Alembic Pharma


Alembic Pharma FY20 Annual Report (AR) reveals management confidence on US investments made in the past 3 years as new facilities are monetized starting FY22. While capex plans and solid performance in FY20 are known, we highlight 1) solid R&D productivity (~US$5mn per ANDA, ex-sartans) 2) best in class receivables management, especially when compared to peers with lower US share of revenues and 3) Top quartile return profile (RoE/ROCE) despite a Rs20bn non-revenue generating assets on the balance sheet. Management remains confident in its focused approach on US at a time when other generic players are downsizing their investments. Growth in domestic market would be keenly eyed after the incentive and portfolio clean-up in FY20.



Outlook


We retain Alembic as Top BUY in pharma with a PT of Rs1,100, based on 25x FY22 PE as company brings solid revenue visibility coupled with scope for sartans-led earnings surprise in FY21/22.





Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Jun 23, 2020 06:48 pm

