Buy Akzo Nobel India; target of Rs 579: ICICI Securities

Three pointers from Q4FY20: (1) Revenue growth was largely led by price hikes and volumes were flat, YoY, (2) Aggressive investments in Oyalo and impact of lockdown on Oyalo, (Oyalo & Wind mill segment reported EBIT loss of Rs229mn in Q4FY20) and (3) Hatsun managed to stabilize volumes in-spite of multiple challenges such as lockdown, steep increase in procurement price and aggressive price hikes in FY20. We model Hatsun to report earnings CAGR of 39.1% over FY20-22 with (1) high single digit growth in milk procurement, (2) correction in milk procurement prices post commencement of lockdown and (3) commencement of three plants in FY21.

Outlook

While we remain structural bull on Hatsun, we believe the stock price upside is capped at current valuations. Retain HOLD with a DCF-based TP of Rs579 (Implied P/E of 43x FY22E; Earlier TP Rs535).



