you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 08, 2018 04:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Akzo Nobel India; target of Rs 2200: Kotak Securities

Kotak Securities is bullish on Akzo Nobel India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2200 in its research report dated 03 Aug 2018.

Kotak Securities' research report on Akzo Nobel India

Stable volume growth in the decorative segment as well as the industrial segment and raw material price inflation were the highlights of the results for Akzo during the quarter.Akzo experienced low double digit YoY growth across segments led by decorative segment. Management commented that inflation (including Raw material cost) was more pronounced this quarter which impacted the operational performance.

Outlook

We estimate 11% volume CAGR over FY18 – FY20E with stable margins and ROE of ~23% and ROCE of ~21.9% for FY20E. Maintain BUY with an unchanged TP of Rs 2200 at 34x FY20E earnings (at 25% discount to PE multiple of peers).

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 8, 2018 04:55 pm

tags #Akzo Nobel India #Buy #Kotak Securities #Recommendations

