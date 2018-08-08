Buy Akzo Nobel India; target of Rs 2200: Kotak Securities

Kotak Securities' research report on Akzo Nobel India

Stable volume growth in the decorative segment as well as the industrial segment and raw material price inflation were the highlights of the results for Akzo during the quarter.Akzo experienced low double digit YoY growth across segments led by decorative segment. Management commented that inflation (including Raw material cost) was more pronounced this quarter which impacted the operational performance.

Outlook

We estimate 11% volume CAGR over FY18 – FY20E with stable margins and ROE of ~23% and ROCE of ~21.9% for FY20E. Maintain BUY with an unchanged TP of Rs 2200 at 34x FY20E earnings (at 25% discount to PE multiple of peers).

