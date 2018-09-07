App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Sep 07, 2018 05:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Akzo Nobel India; target of Rs 2200: Kotak Securities

Kotak Securities is bullish on Akzo Nobel India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2200 in its research report dated September 06, 2018.

Kotak Securities' research report on Akzo Nobel India


Stable performance in both the key segments of decorative and industrial paints over many quarters, renewed aggression under a new management, favourable macro environment, reduction in GST and raw material price inflation would be the highlights of the performance for Akzo in near term. For Akzo, we estimate 11% volume CAGR over FY18 – FY20E with stable margins and ROE of ~23% and ROCE of ~21.9% for FY20E.


Outlook


Maintain BUY with an unchanged TP of Rs 2200 at 34x FY20E earnings (at 25% discount to PE multiple of peers).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Sep 7, 2018 05:16 pm

tags #Akzo Nobel India #Buy #Kotak Securities #Recommendations

