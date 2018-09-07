Buy Akzo Nobel India; target of Rs 2200: Kotak Securities

Kotak Securities is bullish on Akzo Nobel India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2200 in its research report dated September 06, 2018.
Kotak Securities' research report on Akzo Nobel India
Stable performance in both the key segments of decorative and industrial paints over many quarters, renewed aggression under a new management, favourable macro environment, reduction in GST and raw material price inflation would be the highlights of the performance for Akzo in near term. For Akzo, we estimate 11% volume CAGR over FY18 – FY20E with stable margins and ROE of ~23% and ROCE of ~21.9% for FY20E.
Outlook
Maintain BUY with an unchanged TP of Rs 2200 at 34x FY20E earnings (at 25% discount to PE multiple of peers).
