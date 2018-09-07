Buy Akzo Nobel India; target of Rs 2200: Kotak Securities

Kotak Securities' research report on Akzo Nobel India

Stable performance in both the key segments of decorative and industrial paints over many quarters, renewed aggression under a new management, favourable macro environment, reduction in GST and raw material price inflation would be the highlights of the performance for Akzo in near term. For Akzo, we estimate 11% volume CAGR over FY18 – FY20E with stable margins and ROE of ~23% and ROCE of ~21.9% for FY20E.

Outlook

Maintain BUY with an unchanged TP of Rs 2200 at 34x FY20E earnings (at 25% discount to PE multiple of peers).

