172@29@17@245!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-ajanta-pharmaceuticals-target-of-rs-1960-icici-direct-6081121.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
Moneycontrol
WEBINAR :Register now for Commodity Ki Paathshala on Edible Oil Segment 2020-21, Nov 10 at 5PM
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Nov 07, 2020 12:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Ajanta Pharmaceuticals; target of Rs 1960: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Ajanta Pharmaceuticals has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1960 in its research report dated November 04, 2020.

Broker Research
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct's research report on Ajanta Pharmaceuticals


Q2 results were a beat on all fronts. Net revenues grew 7.8% YoY to Rs 702 crore, mainly due to 11.6% growth in export formulations to Rs 500 crore. Domestic growth stayed flattish at Rs 202 crore amid slow recovery in dermatology and ophthalmology segments. EBITDA margins were at 38.3% vs. 27.6% in Q2FY20. Sharp improvement in margins was led by 420 bps YoY improvement in gross margins to 78.3% and lower travel & promotional spends amid Covid. Hence, EBITDA grew 54.4% YoY to Rs 274.3 crore. PAT grew 45% YoY to Rs 170.2 crore. Delta vis-à-vis EBITDA was mainly due to higher tax rate (31.7% vs. 28.0% in Q2FY20) and lower other income.



Outlook


The company remains a play on global branded generics space. We arrive at our target price of Rs 1960 based on 22x FY23E EPS of ~Rs 89.0.


For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Nov 7, 2020 12:54 pm

tags #Ajanta Pharmaceuticals #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.