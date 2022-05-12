Buy Ajanta Pharmaceuticals; target of Rs 1955: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Ajanta Pharmaceuticals
Ajanta Pharma is a focused player in branded, which constitutes ~72% of overall sales, spread across geographies including India. As of FY22, overall exports: domestic formulations ratio was at 70:30 • Among exports, Asia accounts for ~35% of export formulations, Africa 34% & US 30%. The company also participates in anti-malarial tenders in Africa (included in Africa).
Outlook
We maintain BUY as it remains a compelling play on branded generics (~72% exposure) with strong execution track record and financials. Valued at Rs 1955 i.e. 20x P/E on FY24E EPS of Rs 97.8.
