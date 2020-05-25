Buy Ajanta Pharmaceuticals; target of Rs 1730: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Ajanta Pharmaceuticals

Q4FY20 results were a mixed bag. Revenues grew 32.4% YoY to Rs 682 crore mainly due to 88% growth in US business to Rs 143 crore and 46.2% growth in Asia revenues to Rs 209 crore. Domestic revenues grew 11.3% YoY to Rs 177.0 crore. EBITDA margins declined 248 bps to 22.2% mainly due to sales write-off impact due to Ranitidine issue in the US. EBITDA grew 19.1% YoY to Rs 151.3 crore. Adjusted net profit grew 48.1% YoY to Rs 131.7 crore. Delta vis-à-vis EBITDA was mainly due to higher other income, partially offset by a higher tax rate (26.6% vs. 18.6% Q4FY19).

Outlook

Overall, calculated focus, healthy margins and return profile and lighter balance sheet are some key differentiators for Ajanta. The company remains a play on global branded generics space. We arrive at our target price of Rs 1730 based on 24x FY22E EPS of ~Rs 72.0.







