English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Today |Option Omega 3.0 Retail Option Virtual Online Conference at 8pm
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Ajanta Pharmaceuticals; target of Rs 1495: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on Ajanta Pharmaceuticals has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1495 in its research report dated July 29, 2022.

    Broker Research
    July 31, 2022 / 01:50 PM IST

    "India’s specialty chemicals industry is a decadal growth opportunity and it is still not too late to participate in the value creation process. We prefer CRAMS/CSM players Navin Fluorine (Navin) and PI Industries (PI) as they provide long-term earnings visibility. We also like UPL due to robust growth outlook and reducing debt concerns and SRF due to rising contribution from the chemicals business," JM Financial research report.

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    ICICI Direct's research report on Ajanta Pharmaceuticals


    Ajanta Pharma is a focused player in branded, which constitutes ~72% of overall sales, spread across geographies including India. As of FY22, overall exports: domestic formulations ratio was at 70:30 • Among exports, Asia accounts for ~35% of export formulations, Africa 34% & US 30%. The company also participates in anti-malarial tenders in Africa (included in Africa).



    Outlook


    We maintain BUY as it remains a compelling play on branded generics (~72% exposure) with strong execution track record and financials. Valued at Rs 1495 i.e. 21x P/E on FY24E EPS of Rs 71.1.

    Close

    Related stories


    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Ajanta Pharmaceuticals - 290722 - ic

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Ajanta Pharmaceuticals #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations
    first published: Jul 31, 2022 01:50 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.