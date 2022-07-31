Buy Ajanta Pharmaceuticals; target of Rs 1495: ICICI Direct

"India’s specialty chemicals industry is a decadal growth opportunity and it is still not too late to participate in the value creation process. We prefer CRAMS/CSM players Navin Fluorine (Navin) and PI Industries (PI) as they provide long-term earnings visibility. We also like UPL due to robust growth outlook and reducing debt concerns and SRF due to rising contribution from the chemicals business," JM Financial research report.

Ajanta Pharma is a focused player in branded, which constitutes ~72% of overall sales, spread across geographies including India. As of FY22, overall exports: domestic formulations ratio was at 70:30 • Among exports, Asia accounts for ~35% of export formulations, Africa 34% & US 30%. The company also participates in anti-malarial tenders in Africa (included in Africa).

We maintain BUY as it remains a compelling play on branded generics (~72% exposure) with strong execution track record and financials. Valued at Rs 1495 i.e. 21x P/E on FY24E EPS of Rs 71.1.

