    Buy Ajanta Pharma; target of Rs 2378: Anand Rathi

    Anand Rathi is bullish on Ajanta Pharma has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2378 in its research report dated May 11, 2022.

    May 15, 2022 / 10:12 PM IST
     
     
    Anand Rathi's research report on Ajanta Pharma


    Ajanta’s Q4 FY22 sales grew 15% to Rs8.7bn. Its India and Africa branded divisions and Asia reported stellar growth. More price erosion and keener competition, however, led to muted US business. Its gross margin slid 531bps to 72.5% y/y due to higher raw material prices and a one-time impact (1.5% of sales due to flu-related products written back, and 1.5% more due to price erosion in the US). Adjusting for this, the gross margin contracted 280bps y/y to 75%. Higher other expenses squeezed the EBITDA margin 1053bps to 23.7%. PAT fell 5.1% to Rs1.5bn. With launches, continuing momentum in India, other branded markets and a pick-up in the US, Ajanta would deliver 12% revenue/PAT growth each over FY22-24.



    Outlook


    We retain our Buy with a lower TP of Rs2,378.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    first published: May 15, 2022 10:12 pm
