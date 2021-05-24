MARKET NEWS

Buy Ajanta Pharma; target of Rs 2205: Dolat Capital Market

Dolat Capital Market is bullish on Ajanta Pharma has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2205 in its research report dated April 30, 2021.

May 24, 2021 / 04:42 PM IST
 
 
Dolat Capital Market's research report on Ajanta Pharma


Ajanta Pharma reported an-inline 4Q and FY21. Top-line grew 11% YoY, driven by strong recovery in India (23% YoY). US was in line at US$23mn (8% QoQ, 21% YoY). This was partially offset by dismal performance in branded exports owing to supply disruption. Company exhibited strong cost control measures (also aided by lower R&D) leading to EBITDA margins at 34.3% (up 200 bps QoQ), vs our estimate of 30%. For FY21, company has reported EBITDA margins of 34.6% and profit growth of 40% YoY at Rs6.5bn. Higher EBITDA, better working capital management and end of the capex cycle contributed to Rs3bn FCF in FY21 (Rs2bn in FY20).


Outlook


At the CMP, Ajanta is trading at 20x its FY23E EPS. Volatility in the emerging markets remains a key risk.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Ajanta Pharma #Buy #Dolat Capital Market #Recommendations
first published: May 24, 2021 04:42 pm

