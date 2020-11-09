172@29@17@242!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-ajanta-pharma-target-of-rs-1980-anand-rathi-6088211.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

Last Updated : Nov 09, 2020 03:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Ajanta Pharma; target of Rs 1980: Anand Rathi

Anand Rathi is bullish on Ajanta Pharma has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1980 in its research report dated November 05, 2020.

Anand Rathi 's research report on Ajanta Pharma


Driven by its US/Africa branded business (up 38.7%/36.6% to Rs1.5bn/ Rs1.1bn) Ajanta’s Q2 FY21 revenue grew 11.4% y/y to Rs7.2bn. A better product mix in branded generics (70% of sales) pushed its gross margin up 420bps to 78%. Lower R&D/marketing overheads expanded the EBITDA margin 1,067bps to ~38%. Adj. PAT grew 45.3% to Rs1.7bn. Earnings are likely to be driven by its branded generics in India, the Rest of Asia and Africa, on improving prospects. Besides, it plans to file 10-12 products in the US in FY22. We believe the stock is available at attractive valuations of 19.3x/16.3x FY22e/23e earnings.



Outlook


We upgrade it to a Buy, with a higher target of Rs1,980 (earlier Rs1,614).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Nov 9, 2020 03:15 pm

tags #Ajanta Pharma #Anand Rathi #Buy #Recommendations

