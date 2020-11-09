Buy Ajanta Pharma; target of Rs 1980: Anand Rathi

Anand Rathi 's research report on Ajanta Pharma

Driven by its US/Africa branded business (up 38.7%/36.6% to Rs1.5bn/ Rs1.1bn) Ajanta’s Q2 FY21 revenue grew 11.4% y/y to Rs7.2bn. A better product mix in branded generics (70% of sales) pushed its gross margin up 420bps to 78%. Lower R&D/marketing overheads expanded the EBITDA margin 1,067bps to ~38%. Adj. PAT grew 45.3% to Rs1.7bn. Earnings are likely to be driven by its branded generics in India, the Rest of Asia and Africa, on improving prospects. Besides, it plans to file 10-12 products in the US in FY22. We believe the stock is available at attractive valuations of 19.3x/16.3x FY22e/23e earnings.

Outlook

We upgrade it to a Buy, with a higher target of Rs1,980 (earlier Rs1,614).

