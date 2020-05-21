App
Last Updated : May 21, 2020 08:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Ajanta Pharma; target of Rs 1700: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Ajanta Pharma has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1700 in its research report dated May 20, 2020.

Motilal Oswal 's research report on Ajanta Pharma


Ajanta Pharma (AJP) ended FY20 on a healthy note with 15% earnings growth (v/s 12% compounded earnings decline over FY17-19), led by sales revival in Asia, Africa and new introductions in the US market. The company’s major capex program would conclude in FY21 and only maintenance capex would be required FY22E onwards, indicating better free cash flow situation for AJP.



Outlook


We reduce our EPS estimate for FY21 by 6% to factor in the COVID-19 led slowdown in the branded generics segment. Rollover to 22x (unchanged) 12M forward earnings gives us a price target of INR1,700 (from INR1,635 earlier). Maintain Buy.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.




First Published on May 21, 2020 08:26 pm

tags #Ajanta Pharma #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations

