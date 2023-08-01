English
    Buy Ajanta Pharma; target of Rs 1580: ICICI Securities

    ICICI Securities is bullish on Ajanta Pharma recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1580 in its research report dated July 29, 2023.

    August 01, 2023 / 04:23 PM IST
    ICICI Securities research report on Ajanta Pharma

    Ajanta Pharma’s Q1FY24 result surprised positively on margin front. Softening of raw material and freight costs have started showing improvement in gross (+482bps YoY) and EBITDA (+325bps) margins. Traction in India branded business continues to be robust, with 14% growth vs market growth rate of 9%, while momentum in export branded business is expected to gain in quarters ahead. Management has maintained its double-digit revenue growth and margin guidance for FY24. Normalisation of raw material and overhead costs, coupled with operating leverage, may lead to 440bps jump in EBITDA margin over FY23-25E.

    We raise our FY24E/25E earnings estimates by 7%/6%, respectively; maintain our BUY call on Ajanta with target price raised to INR 1,870 (INR 1,580 earlier), valuing the company at 23x FY25E earnings.

