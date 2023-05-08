English
    Buy Ajanta Pharma; target of Rs 1490: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on Ajanta Pharma recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1490 in its research report dated May 06, 2023.

    May 08, 2023 / 01:43 PM IST
    Motilal Oswal's research report on Ajanta Pharma

    Ajanta Pharma’s (AJP) revenue was slightly lower than our estimate (2.8% miss). However, EBIDTA/PAT was considerably lower than estimate (9%/19% miss). Lower sales in Africa-branded exports and reduced operating leverage led to inferior performance for the quarter. We reduce our earnings estimate for FY24/FY25 by 10%/4%, factoring in a) gradual recovery in Africa-branded generics, given disruption in supplies to the Franco-Africa market, b) reduced pace of launches in US generics and c) increased opex. We value AJP at 22x 12M forward earnings to arrive at a TP of INR1,490. The performance of AJP in FY23 was affected by multiple factors, including increased raw material costs, freight costs, currency headwinds, and intensified price erosion in US generics.

    Outlook

    However, as most of these factors are expected to ease, and with the support of niche approvals, the outlook for AJP is expected to improve over FY24/FY25. We reiterate our BUY rating on the stock.

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: May 8, 2023 01:43 pm