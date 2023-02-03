English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Ajanta Pharma; target of Rs 1410: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on Ajanta Pharma recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1410 in its research report dated February 01, 2023.

    Broker Research
    February 03, 2023 / 06:29 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Motilal Oswal's research report on Ajanta Pharma

    Ajanta Pharma (AJP) delivered in-line earnings in 3QFY23, adjusted for a translational forex loss. The superior execution in the US generics and branded generics markets of India (DF) and Asia was offset to some extent by a moderation in Africa (branded as well as institutional). We trim our earnings estimate by 2%/2%/1.3% for FY23/FY24/FY25 to factor in 1) field force expansion in Asia/Africa, 2) a prolonged period of higher raw material and freight costs, and 3) delays in ANDA approvals. We continue to value AJP at 22x 12M forward earnings to arrive at a TP of INR1,410. While AJP may end FY23 with an earnings decline, it continues to build the ANDA pipeline for the US market, launch products aggressively in the branded generics market and expand MR strength to support growth. The cost pressure is likely to moderate in the medium term. Accordingly, we expect a 15% earnings CAGR over FY23-25. We maintain BUY on the stock.

    Outlook

    We continue to value AJP at 22x 12M forward earnings to arrive at a TP of INR1,410. While AJP may end FY23 with an earnings decline, it continues to build the ANDA pipeline for the US market, launch products aggressively in the branded generics market and expand MR strength to support growth. The cost pressure is expected to moderate in the medium term. Accordingly, we expect a 15% earnings CAGR over FY23-25. We maintain BUY on the stock.