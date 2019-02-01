Buy Ajanta Pharma; target of Rs 1390: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on Ajanta Pharma

Ajanta Pharma (AJP) reported its 3QFY19 revenue down 17% YoY to INR4.8b (in-line), largely due to lower exports, down 27% YoY to INR3b (64% of sales). The decline was offset to some extent by 9% YoY growth in domestic formulation (36% of sales) to INR1.7b. Gross margin (GM) contracted 144bp YoY to 79.8%, mainly due to increased raw material prices and change in product mix. EBITDA margin contracted at higher rate of 990bp YoY on higher employee cost/other expenses, up 700bp/145bp YoY (as % of sales). The increased operational cost is associated with newer facilities at Dahej and Guwahati. Absolute EBITDA declined 42% YoY to INR1.1b (our estimate: INR1.2b). Reduced margins, higher depreciation and tax rate led to PAT decline of 51% YoY to INR727m (our estimate: INR837m). For 9MFY19, sales/EBITDA/PAT declined 4%/14%/19% YoY to INR15.4b/INR4.4b/INR3b.

Outlook

We cut our FY19/20/21 EPS estimates by 4%/8%/8% to INR44/INR52/INR60 to factor in a muted 3Q and increased operational costs associated with newer facilities. We roll to 24x (unchanged) 12M forward earnings to arrive at a TP of INR1,390 (prior: INR1,482). We remain positive on AJP, given its healthy growth in Branded Generics and in the US. Buy.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.