Buy AIA Engineering: target of Rs 3010: ICICI Direct

Broker Research
Aug 11, 2022 / 05:30 PM IST

ICICI Direct is bullish on AIA Engineering has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 3010 in its research report dated August 10, 2022.

ICICI Direct's research report on AIA Engineering

AIA Engineering (AIA) is India’s largest manufacturer and supplier of high chrome wear, corrosion and abrasion resistance castings used in cement, mining and thermal power plants (or mills). Products include tube mill internals (grinding media, shell liners, diaphragm), HRCS castings & crusher parts for cement, mining and power • The company is the second largest hi-chrome producer in the world.

Outlook

We remain long term positive and retain our BUY rating on the stock. We value AIA at Rs 3010 i.e. 35x P/E on FY24E EPS.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

AIA Engineering - 100822 -ic

Broker Research
first published: Aug 11, 2022 05:30 pm
