Buy AIA Engineering; target of Rs 2200: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on AIA Engineering has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2200 in its research report dated May 26, 2021.

June 10, 2021 / 11:43 AM IST
 
 
ICICI Direct's research report on AIA Engineering


AIA Engineering reported consolidated revenues at Rs 860.2 crore (in line with our estimate of Rs 859.6 crore), up marginally by 0.4% YoY owing to decline of 3.3% in volumes YoY. Realisations grew 6% to Rs 107.1/kg YoY. EBITDA came in at Rs 169.2 crore, down 8.4% YoY (vs. our estimate of Rs 190.8 crore). EBITDA margins fell 190 bps YoY to 19.7% (below our estimate of 22.2%) impacted by commodity prices. PAT came in at Rs 133.1 crore (below our estimate of Rs 158.6 crore), declining 6.5% YoY partly impacted by lower other income, which declined 20.4% YoY to Rs 23.2 crore.


Outlook


We expect overall revenues, EBITDA to grow at 6.5%, 6.2%, respectively, in FY20-23E. We revise our target price to Rs 2200/ share (earlier Rs 2350), 31x FY23E EPS and maintain our BUY rating.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #AIA Engineering #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations
first published: Jun 1, 2021 10:12 am

