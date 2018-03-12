App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Mar 12, 2018 04:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Ahluwalia Contracts; target of Rs 405: Reliance Securities

Reliance Securities is bullish on Ahluwalia Contracts has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 405 in its research report dated February 20, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reliance Securities's research report on Ahluwalia Contracts


Ahluwalia Contracts (ACIL) has reported a better-than-expected operating performance in 3QFY18, with its reported EBITDA growing sharply by 32% YoY and 25% QoQ to Rs625mn mainly on account of continued belt-tightening exercise and a good progress on high-margin projects. While reported revenue rose by just 1% YoY to Rs3.6bn, revenue on comparable basis grew by ~10% YoY. EBITDA margin rose by 411bps YoY and 240bps QoQ to 17.3%, which is the key positive, in our view.

Outlook

We expect ACIL to add more quality projects to its kitty, going forward.Marginally tweaking our earnings estimates for forward years and introducing our FY20 estimates, we reiterate our BUY rating on the stock with a revised Target Price of Rs405.

For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Ahluwalia Contracts #Buy #Recommendations #Reliance Securities

most popular

PNB fraud: RBI initiates special audit of PSBs with focus on trade finance

PNB fraud: RBI initiates special audit of PSBs with focus on trade finance

SBI, UCO Bank look for buyers to clear-off Rs 1,245 crore NPA

SBI, UCO Bank look for buyers to clear-off Rs 1,245 crore NPA

Parliamentary panel asks govt to define 'shell companies' in Companies Act

Parliamentary panel asks govt to define 'shell companies' in Companies Act

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC