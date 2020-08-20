Buy Ahluwalia Contracts; target of Rs 286: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities' research report on Ahluwalia Contracts

Ahluwalia (AHLU) surprised positively on execution front (~5x our estimate), despite the shortage of labour and considerable restriction on operation in projects within city limits, as it focused on off-site execution. While revenue declined by 38/55% YoY/QoQ, APAT declined by 78%/50% YoY/QoQ. Labour availability has improved to 40% from 20% at one point of time during the lockdown. Besides, AHLU won new orders worth Rs 3bn during the quarter, taking the order book to Rs 75bn. Gross debt decreased to Rs 430mn from Rs 520mn at FY20 end. With cash balance at Rs 1.8bn, AHLU remains a net cash company.

Outlook

We maintain BUY on AHLU and roll forward our valuation to June22E with target price of Rs 286 (10x June-22E EPS).

