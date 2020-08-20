172@29@17@248!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-ahluwalia-contracts-target-of-rs-286-hdfc-securities-5728891.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Watch the Indian manufacturing diaspora on the global center stage and interact with industry stalwarts on 2nd and 3rd September. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 20, 2020 12:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Ahluwalia Contracts; target of Rs 286: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on Ahluwalia Contracts has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 286 in its research report dated August 16, 2020.

Broker Research
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

HDFC Securities' research report on Ahluwalia Contracts


Ahluwalia (AHLU) surprised positively on execution front (~5x our estimate), despite the shortage of labour and considerable restriction on operation in projects within city limits, as it focused on off-site execution. While revenue declined by 38/55% YoY/QoQ, APAT declined by 78%/50% YoY/QoQ. Labour availability has improved to 40% from 20% at one point of time during the lockdown. Besides, AHLU won new orders worth Rs 3bn during the quarter, taking the order book to Rs 75bn. Gross debt decreased to Rs 430mn from Rs 520mn at FY20 end. With cash balance at Rs 1.8bn, AHLU remains a net cash company.


Outlook


We maintain BUY on AHLU and roll forward our valuation to June22E with target price of Rs 286 (10x June-22E EPS).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Aug 20, 2020 12:35 pm

tags #Ahluwalia Contracts #Buy #HDFC Securities #Recommendations

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.