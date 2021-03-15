English
Buy Affle (India): target of Rs 6580: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Affle (India) has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 6580 in its research report dated March 12, 2021.

March 15, 2021 / 02:31 PM IST
 
 
Sharekhan's research report on Affle (India)


The change relating to third-party cookies on browsers could be positive for Affle as more advertiser budgets would flow to mobile in-app and on-device advertising. In a year, Q3 continues to remain the highest quarter for Affle on account of business seasonality. We expect revenue to grow by 68% y-o-y to ~Rs. 135 crore in Q4FY2021, while margins are expected to contract on a y-o-y basis. Anticipated proceeds (Rs. 1,080 crore) from the forthcoming fund-raising activities via securities would be used to enhance its reach to connected devices by 5x over the next 10 years. We expect Affle to report a 35% CAGR in revenue over FY2020-FY2023E.



Outlook


We maintain Buy on Affle (India) Limited with a revised price target (PT) of Rs. 6,580, given its presence in high-growth industries, unique CPCU business model, and possible beneficiary from the change relating to cookies on browsers.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

first published: Mar 15, 2021 02:31 pm

