Buy Affle (India): target of Rs 4600: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Affle (India) has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 4600 in its research report dated December 17, 2020.

December 18, 2020 / 01:47 PM IST
 
 
Sharekhan's research report on Affle (India)


The company has launched its audience targeting technology on CTV in Oct 2020. The combined opportunities in mobile-app video, OTT and CTV programmatic ad spending is expected to clock a 17% CAGR over 2020-2025. Affle’s revenue from its top-10 industry verticals have grown at a CQGR of 26% over the last three quarters. These top-10 industries are expected to grow in the range of 20-70% CAGR over next five years. Affle aims to achieve a 10x revenue growth and reach over 10 billion connected devices from over 2.1 billion connected devices currently in the next 10 years. We expect Affle to clock a 29.5% CAGR in revenue over FY2020-23E.



Outlook


We maintain a Buy on Affle (India) Limited with a revised price target of Rs. 4,600, given its end-to-end offerings, presence in high-growth industries and a unique CPCU business model.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Affle India #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan
first published: Dec 18, 2020 01:47 pm

