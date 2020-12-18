Buy Affle (India): target of Rs 4600: Sharekhan

live bse live

Sharekhan's research report on Affle (India)

The company has launched its audience targeting technology on CTV in Oct 2020. The combined opportunities in mobile-app video, OTT and CTV programmatic ad spending is expected to clock a 17% CAGR over 2020-2025. Affle’s revenue from its top-10 industry verticals have grown at a CQGR of 26% over the last three quarters. These top-10 industries are expected to grow in the range of 20-70% CAGR over next five years. Affle aims to achieve a 10x revenue growth and reach over 10 billion connected devices from over 2.1 billion connected devices currently in the next 10 years. We expect Affle to clock a 29.5% CAGR in revenue over FY2020-23E.

Outlook

We maintain a Buy on Affle (India) Limited with a revised price target of Rs. 4,600, given its end-to-end offerings, presence in high-growth industries and a unique CPCU business model.

