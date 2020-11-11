PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 11, 2020 11:27 AM IST

Buy Affle (India): target of Rs 3550: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Affle (India) recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 3550 in its research report dated November 09, 2020.

Sharekhan's research repor on Affle (India)


For Q2FY2021, Affle has beaten our estimates on all fronts, aided by stellar 59.3% y-o-y revenue growth; organic revenue grew by 21% y-o-y; EBITDA margin contracted by 20 bps y-o-y to 25.2%. The e-commerce vertical (contributed 30% to overall revenue) continues to remain strong in Q3FY2021 as consumers are spending more time online and increasing percentage of transactions on mobile. Given increased spend on mobile advertising and presence in high-growth verticals, Affle is well placed to derive benefits going ahead. We expect earnings to post a 31% CAGR over FY2020-FY2023E.


Outlook


We recommend Buy on Affle (India) Limited (Affle) with a price target of Rs. 3,550, given its end-to-end offerings and unique CPCU business model.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Nov 11, 2020 11:27 am

