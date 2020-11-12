Buy Affle India: target of Rs 3525: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Affle India

Affle India’s (Affle) revenues increased 59.3% YoY (up 50.3% QoQ) to Rs 135 crore mainly led by healthy growth in organic revenues (up 21% YoY) and inorganic revenues (at Rs 32 crore). Adjusted EBITDA margins were largely flat YoY (up 50 bps QoQ) to 25.5%. PAT margins were at 19.9% while PAT was up 73% YoY mainly led by lower tax expenses and higher other income.

Outlook

Hence, we maintain BUY recommendation on the stock with a target price of Rs 3525 (50x FY23E EPS).

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.