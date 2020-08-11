Buy Affle India; target of Rs 2330: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Affle India

Affle India’s (Affle) revenues increased 12.2% QoQ (20.4% YoY) to Rs 89.8 crore mainly led by inorganic revenues (that contributed ~Rs 18.5 crore in the quarter). Organic revenues fell 4.4% YoY (up 1.8% QoQ). Adjusted EBITDA margins were flat on a QoQ basis at 25.0%. PAT margins were at 20.9%, an increase of 180 bps QoQ mainly led by lower tax expenses.

Outlook

Hence, we have a BUY recommendation on the stock with a target price of Rs 2,330/share (35x FY23E EPS).

