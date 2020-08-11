172@29@17@249!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-affle-india-target-of-rs-2330-icici-direct-5679041.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 11, 2020 12:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Affle India; target of Rs 2330: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Affle India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2330 in its research report dated August 10, 2020.

ICICI Direct's research report on Affle India


Affle India’s (Affle) revenues increased 12.2% QoQ (20.4% YoY) to Rs 89.8 crore mainly led by inorganic revenues (that contributed ~Rs 18.5 crore in the quarter). Organic revenues fell 4.4% YoY (up 1.8% QoQ). Adjusted EBITDA margins were flat on a QoQ basis at 25.0%. PAT margins were at 20.9%, an increase of 180 bps QoQ mainly led by lower tax expenses.


Outlook


Hence, we have a BUY recommendation on the stock with a target price of Rs 2,330/share (35x FY23E EPS).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 11, 2020 12:54 pm

