you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 02, 2020 12:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Affle India; target of Rs 1775: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Affle India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1775 in its research report dated Jun 01, 2020.

ICICI Direct's research report on Affle India


Affle India (Affle) reported healthy growth in Q4FY20 revenues. Revenues increased 32.3% YoY to Rs 80 crore (organic revenue growth was ~11%). In terms of revenue split, India revenues (account for 54% of revenues) increased 45% YoY to Rs 43.4 crore (entire growth was organic) while international revenues increased 28% YoY to Rs 38.6 crore (entirely driven by acquisition & organic revenue growth fell ~15%). EBITDA and PAT adjusted for write back of creditors, were broadly flat. Adjusted EBITDA, PAT margins were at 25%, 18% vs. 33%, 24% in Q4FY19, respectively.



Outlook


The company will be a key beneficiary of increased spend in mobile advertising (to increase at ~35% CAGR in 2019-25). Further, in a post Covid world, we expect a significant shift among consumers to adopt digital technology globally, which will drive long term revenues. In addition, the company’s unique business model, healthy PAT margins (above 19%) and RoIC of 26% makes Affle an attractive company. Hence, we have a BUY recommendation on the stock with a target price of Rs 1,775/share.





For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Jun 2, 2020 12:38 pm

tags #Affle India #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations

Business Insight | What Moody's latest rating reveals about state of Indian economy

SBI Card reports average daily spends at over Rs 175 crore in May

Coronavirus pandemic | Lockdown implementation faulty, was treated as law and order problem: COVID-19 task force

Network18 Exclusive | Talks on with China on diplomatic front: Home Minister Amit Shah

Modi 2.0: 10 policies that affected your savings and investments

India's Most Valuable Brands 2020: Reliance Industries' grows by 25%, ranks third among top 10 most valued brands

