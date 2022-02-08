MARKET NEWS

    Buy Affle (India); target of Rs 1672: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Affle (India) has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1672 in its research report dated February 08, 2022.

    February 08, 2022 / 03:26 PM IST
     
     
    Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Affle (India)


    Affle reported strong beat in revenue growth at +125.5% YoY (Ple: 104%) led by strong growth across both organic (excluding Jampp) business (+50% YoY) and Jampp (~37% QoQ, ~33% of consolidated revenue). Growth was broad-based led by strong digital ad-tech spends supported by festive season. Converted users grew at strong rate of 91% YoY. Average CPCU rate increased to INR 51.8 (+1% QoQ) driven by higher International revenue share at 69% in Q3 vs 66.9% in Q2 led by Jampp contribution. EBITDA grew at 76% YoY with EBITDA margin at 19.9%, +90bps QoQ. (Ple: 19%). Sequential improvement in margins was led by lower employee costs (-50 bps QoQ) and lower Inventory and data costs (-40 bps QoQ). Margins in organic business are around ~26% and Jampp margins have improved to 7- 8% vs 5% in Q2. Our EPS estimates increase by ~10-11% for FY22/23/24 led by increase in revenue estimates.



    Outlook


    We arrive at a DCF based TP of INR 1672 (implied earnings multiple of 63x on FY24EPS). Affle is currently trading at 71x/49x on FY23/24 EPS of 18/27 with Revenue/EPS CAGR of 41%/35% over FY22-24E.


    At 15:22 hrs Affle India was quoting at Rs 1,285.00, down Rs 8.55, or 0.66 percent.

    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 1,322.00 and an intraday low of Rs 1,269.60.

    It was trading with volumes of 55,657 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 79,815 shares, a decrease of -30.27 percent.

    In the previous trading session, the share closed up 2.69 percent or Rs 33.85 at Rs 1,293.55.

    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,510.15 and 52-week low Rs 768.00 on 14 January, 2022 and 23 August, 2021, respectively.

    Currently, it is trading 14.91 percent below its 52-week high and 67.32 percent above its 52-week low.

    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 17,122.76 crore.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Tags: #Affle India #Buy #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations
    first published: Feb 8, 2022 03:26 pm
