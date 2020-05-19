App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : May 19, 2020 11:04 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Affle India; target of Rs 1530: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Affle India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1530 in its research report dated May 18, 2020.

ICICI Direct's research report on Affle India


Incorporated in 2006, Affle is a technology platform that enables advertisers to do targeted advertising. It helps advertiser to measure the effectiveness of advertisement as it charges only when a user downloads an app or completes a transaction. In FY19, consolidated revenues rose 49.1% YoY while PAT increased 75.4% YoY. Despite this robust growth, revenues are just a fraction of the overall mobile advertisement market, representing tremendous scope for growth. Going forward, we expect revenues and PAT to increase at a CAGR of 32% and 31%, respectively, over FY19-22E.


Outlook


Going forward, we expect the network effect to continue to impact revenues and profitability over a sustained period leading to an RoIC of more than 60% over a long period. Hence, we have a BUY recommendation on the stock with a target price of Rs 1,530/share.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.




First Published on May 19, 2020 11:04 am

