Buy Affle India; target of Rs 1530: ICICI Direct

Incorporated in 2006, Affle is a technology platform that enables advertisers to do targeted advertising. It helps advertiser to measure the effectiveness of advertisement as it charges only when a user downloads an app or completes a transaction. In FY19, consolidated revenues rose 49.1% YoY while PAT increased 75.4% YoY. Despite this robust growth, revenues are just a fraction of the overall mobile advertisement market, representing tremendous scope for growth. Going forward, we expect revenues and PAT to increase at a CAGR of 32% and 31%, respectively, over FY19-22E.

Going forward, we expect the network effect to continue to impact revenues and profitability over a sustained period leading to an RoIC of more than 60% over a long period. Hence, we have a BUY recommendation on the stock with a target price of Rs 1,530/share.

