    Buy Affle (India); target of Rs 1300: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Affle (India) has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1300 in its research report dated August 08, 2022.

    August 09, 2022 / 11:04 PM IST
     
     
    Sharekhan's research report on Affle (India)


    Q1FY2023 was yet another quarter of strong revenue growth, led by 45% organic growth and strong revenue contribution from Jampp. EBITDA margins beat our estimates as Jampp’s margins sharply improved. Though macro factors are expected to moderate overall advertising spends in developed markets, Affle is well-positioned to deliver strong revenue growth in the next few years given minimal exposure in Europe/the US and underpenetrated digital advertising spends in emerging markets. We expect the pace of expansion in Jampp’s EBITDA margins to slow down over the remainder of FY23 as Affle has derived maximum benefits by migrating Jampp’s users into its CPCU model. Coupled with investments in building capabilities, we expect EBITDA margins to improve to 19.9% and 21.4% in FY2023E and FY2024E, respectively.



    Outlook


    We maintain a Buy with an unchanged PT of Rs. 1,300, given its strong earnings growth potential, robust product propositions and shift of advertising budgets towards mobiles.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Aug 9, 2022 11:04 pm
