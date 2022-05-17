Buy Affle India; target of Rs 1140: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Affle India
Affle India (Affle) is a technology platform that enables advertisers to do targeted advertising. It helps advertisers to measure the effectiveness of advertisement as it charges only when a user downloads an app or completes a transaction • As on FY22, 99.1% business comes from consumer platforms while the rest comes from enterprise platforms.
Outlook
We maintain BUY rating on the stock. We value Affle at Rs 1,140 i.e. 43x P/E on FY24E EPS.
