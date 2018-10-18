Buy Aegis Logistics; target of Rs 282: Dalmia Securities

Dalmia Securities' research report on Aegis Logistics

Aegis is a leader in terminalling of oil products, chemicals and liquefied gases, sourcing of LPG and retailing and distribution of LPG. Company’s strategy is of building a necklace of port terminals around India’s coastline. Aegis with its strategically located facilities is well placed to benefit from the rising LPG & chemical. Currently Mumbai, Haldia and Kochi ports handle cumulatively ~30% of India’s POL volume and the Pipavav facility caters to the chemical belt in Gujarat. Investment Rationale.

Outlook

We value Aegis using DCF methodology, with WACC of 13.6% and terminal growth of 3.5% to arrive at a fair value of INR 282 per share, implying an upside of 31%. Thus, we initiate coverage on this stock with a Buy recommendation.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.