you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 18, 2018 02:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Aegis Logistics; target of Rs 282: Dalmia Securities

Dalmia Securities is bullish on Aegis Logistics has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 282 in its research report dated October 16, 2018.

Dalmia Securities' research report on Aegis Logistics


Aegis is a leader in terminalling of oil products, chemicals and liquefied gases, sourcing of LPG and retailing and distribution of LPG. Company’s strategy is of building a necklace of port terminals around India’s coastline. Aegis with its strategically located facilities is well placed to benefit from the rising LPG & chemical. Currently Mumbai, Haldia and Kochi ports handle cumulatively ~30% of India’s POL volume and the Pipavav facility caters to the chemical belt in Gujarat. Investment Rationale.


Outlook


We value Aegis using DCF methodology, with WACC of 13.6% and terminal growth of 3.5% to arrive at a fair value of INR 282 per share, implying an upside of 31%. Thus, we initiate coverage on this stock with a Buy recommendation.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Oct 18, 2018 02:10 pm

tags #Aegis Logistics #Buy #Dalmia Securities #Recommendations

