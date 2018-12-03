App
Last Updated : Dec 03, 2018 03:49 PM IST
Last Updated : Dec 03, 2018 03:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Aegis Logistics; target of Rs 254: CD Equisearch

CD Equisearch is bullish on Aegis Logistics has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 254 in its research report dated November 30, 2018.

CD Equisearch's research report on Aegis Logistics


According to the Economic Survey of India 2017-18, Indian logistics sector is expected to reach USD 215 bn by 2020 from the current worth of USD 160 bn, thanks to the towering needs of businesses to transport goods and services with best-in-class infrastructure and effective logistics management system. With increased plan outlay of the government, improved infrastructure facilities and greater access to global markets, the GOI aims to improve India’s ranking from 44 in World Bank Logistics Performance Index.


Outlook


We expect it’s PAT to rise by 14.0% on an average over the next two years. In view of its recent performance, we have reduced our current fiscal’s EPS by 12.1% (Rs 6.27 vs Rs 7.14 earlier). We assign ‘buy’ rating on the stock with target price of Rs 254 (previous target Rs 286) based on 33x FY20e EPS of Rs 7.70.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Dec 3, 2018 03:49 pm

tags #Aegis Logistics #Buy #CD Equisearch #Recommendations

