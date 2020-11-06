172@29@17@103!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-aegis-logistics-target-of-rs-251-motilal-oswal-6076741.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

Last Updated : Nov 06, 2020 12:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Aegis Logistics; target of Rs 251: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Aegis Logistics recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 251 in its research report dated October 31, 2020.

Motilal Oswal 's research report on Aegis Logistics


AGIS reported slight beat on EBITDA due to continued strong performance by the liquids division and revival in the gas logistics business. Sourcing business remains the most affected, while the distribution segment is expected to take some more time to return to normalized levels (AGIS expects two more quarters for this). Development of all projects is on track; however, guidance for volume boost is delayed further by a quarter to 4QFY21. This is because the Uran-Chakan pipeline continues to face minor technical challenge while the Pipavav railway gantry is expected to be completed by Nov-Dec'20.


Outlook


AGIS trades at 17.1x FY22E EPS of INR12.1 and 9.8x FY21E EV/EBITDA. We value AGIS using the DCF methodology to arrive at a fair value of INR251/share. Maintain Buy.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Nov 6, 2020 12:27 pm

tags #Aegis Logistics #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations

