Buy Aegis Logistics; target of Rs 251: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal 's research report on Aegis Logistics

AGIS reported slight beat on EBITDA due to continued strong performance by the liquids division and revival in the gas logistics business. Sourcing business remains the most affected, while the distribution segment is expected to take some more time to return to normalized levels (AGIS expects two more quarters for this). Development of all projects is on track; however, guidance for volume boost is delayed further by a quarter to 4QFY21. This is because the Uran-Chakan pipeline continues to face minor technical challenge while the Pipavav railway gantry is expected to be completed by Nov-Dec'20.

Outlook

AGIS trades at 17.1x FY22E EPS of INR12.1 and 9.8x FY21E EV/EBITDA. We value AGIS using the DCF methodology to arrive at a fair value of INR251/share. Maintain Buy.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.