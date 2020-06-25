App
Last Updated : Jun 25, 2020 08:26 AM IST

Buy Aegis Logistics; target of Rs 245: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Aegis Logistics has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 245 in its research report dated June 23, 2020.

Motilal Oswal 's research report on Aegis Logistics


Higher-than-estimated other expenditure, combined with lower LPG throughput, led to an EBITDA miss during the quarter. Due to COVID-19-led lockdown, LPG logistics volumes were down 24% QoQ (up by a mere 3% YoY). The company kept LPG terminals operational during lockdown to fulfill higher LPG demand. Despite the impact of the shutdown witnessed in the quarter, LPG distribution volumes were up 13% QoQ (+49% YoY), primarily aided by a surge in LPG cylinder volumes (45% YoY) and LPG industrial volumes (+66% YoY). This was supported by expansion in the company’s distribution network. For FY20, the company recorded LPG logistics volumes growth of 20% YoY, and LPG distribution volumes growth was up 44% YoY. According to management, due to economic slowdown, expect the Liquids segment’s volume to be flattish YoY in FY21. On the other hand, expect a boost in gas volumes in 2HFY21 from the Uran-Chakan pipeline and Pipavav Railway Gantry.



Outlook


With some minimal delay in project developments led by nationwide lockdowns, the company is still expected to see gas throughput jump ~1.0mmtpa over the next two years (on base of 3.0mmtpa in FY20). We remain positive on the company’s Gas division and reiterate Buy.




Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Jun 25, 2020 08:26 am

#Aegis Logistics #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations

