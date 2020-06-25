Buy Aegis Logistics; target of Rs 245: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal 's research report on Aegis Logistics

Higher-than-estimated other expenditure, combined with lower LPG throughput, led to an EBITDA miss during the quarter. Due to COVID-19-led lockdown, LPG logistics volumes were down 24% QoQ (up by a mere 3% YoY). The company kept LPG terminals operational during lockdown to fulfill higher LPG demand. Despite the impact of the shutdown witnessed in the quarter, LPG distribution volumes were up 13% QoQ (+49% YoY), primarily aided by a surge in LPG cylinder volumes (45% YoY) and LPG industrial volumes (+66% YoY). This was supported by expansion in the company’s distribution network. For FY20, the company recorded LPG logistics volumes growth of 20% YoY, and LPG distribution volumes growth was up 44% YoY. According to management, due to economic slowdown, expect the Liquids segment’s volume to be flattish YoY in FY21. On the other hand, expect a boost in gas volumes in 2HFY21 from the Uran-Chakan pipeline and Pipavav Railway Gantry.

Outlook

With some minimal delay in project developments led by nationwide lockdowns, the company is still expected to see gas throughput jump ~1.0mmtpa over the next two years (on base of 3.0mmtpa in FY20). We remain positive on the company’s Gas division and reiterate Buy.



For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

